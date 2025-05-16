PPSC announces written, final results for vacancies of various depts

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2025) Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) on Friday has announced the written results of various posts of Special Education, Housing and Urban Development, Social Welfare, Minerals, and other departments. Secretary Punjab Public Service Commission Afzal Ahmed said in a communique.

According to the Secretary Punjab Public Service Commission, five candidates have been declared successful in the written examination for one post of Statistical Officer in the Special education Department.

Likewise, five candidates have been declared successful in the written examination for one post of Senior Accountant in the Traffic Engineering and Transport Planning Agency (TEPA), LDA, Housing and Urban Development Department.

Five candidates have been declared successful in the written examination for one post of Research Officer in the Social Welfare and Baitul Mal Department.

Similarly, six candidates have been declared successful in the written examination for one post of Superintendent Budget and Accounts in the Minerals Department.

Call letters for interview of successful candidates in the written examination will be uploaded soon on the Punjab Public Service Commission website, while candidates will also be informed through SMS and email. At the time of interview, candidates will be required to bring original educational certificates and other relevant documents.

The lists of successful candidates are also available on the Punjab Public Service Commission website.