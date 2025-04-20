Open Menu

PPSC Announces Written,final Results For Various Posts

Umer Jamshaid Published April 20, 2025 | 12:10 AM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2025) The Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) announced written and final results for various

posts in different departments.

The PPSC sources told APP the detail of 301 candidates who passed the written examination for 250 posts of Assistant Sub-Inspector, include Kiran Munir, Momal Shahzadi, Tahir Shahzadi, Syed Tawsor Hussain Shah, Fakhar Imam, Raza Ali and others were successful.

Likewise, Ayaz Ahmed, Tahir Hussain, Muhammad Usman, Rashid Hussain, Azhar Ali, Muhammad Shafaqat, Muhammad Irfan Yousuf, Kamran Chohan, Waseem Raza, Mazhar Saleem for Assistant Sub-Inspector, Muhammad Shamoon, Muhammad Shafiq, Moeed Arsalan, Zafar Abbas for Assistant Sub-Inspector were also successful.

Meanwhile three candidates passed the written examination for five posts of Junior Traffic Warden Sheikhupura Region,included Rasheel Amanat, Muhammad Abdullah Zubair, Zubair Ashraf were declared successful for Junior Traffic Warden.

It is worth mentioning here that only candidates serving in Punjab Police were eligible for the service quota posts. The final result of the posts of consultant Surgeon in the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department was also released.

According to the PPSC sources, forty-one candidates qualified in the written examination for the posts of Consultant Surgeon, three posts remained vacant due to non-availability of suitable candidates.

For Consultant Surgeon, who qualified included Muhammad Owais, Muhammad Usman Ali, Shaheer Azhar, Asim Nazir, Syed Hashim Ahmed, for Consultant Surgeon, Shahzeb-ul-Hassan, Maham Mansoor Rana, Asghar Ali, Rao Nasir Saleem and Sadia Tasneem were successful.

