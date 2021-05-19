PPSC annual report presented to Chief Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Chairman Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) Lt. Gen. (retd) Malik Zafar Iqbal presented the annual report-2020 to Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office on Wednesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2021 ) :Chairman Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) Lt. Gen. (retd) Malik Zafar Iqbal presented the annual report-2020 to Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office on Wednesday.

He also briefed the CM about the performance of the PPSC.

The CM said on the occasion that culture of merit and transparency had been introduced by the PTI government.

Different nations of the world had achieved new pinnacles of glory and development by following transparency and merit-based systems, he added.

The role of PPSC was very important in merit-based recruitments, the CM concluded.