UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PPSC Begins Exams For Various Posts

Muhammad Irfan 22 minutes ago Tue 08th June 2021 | 09:52 PM

PPSC begins exams for various posts

The Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) has successfully started the written examinations with the permission of the Government of the Punjab, keeping in view all the instructions related to Corona SOPs

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2021 ) :The Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) has successfully started the written examinations with the permission of the Government of the Punjab, keeping in view all the instructions related to Corona SOPs.

According to a handout, during last week, PPSC conducted the written examination of Assistant Director Administration, Land Development and Estate Management (BS-17), Assistant (BS-16) Housing and Urban Development, Assistant Head Clerk (BS-16) in Public Health Engineering Department Punjab, Office Assistant (BS-16) HUD & PHED and Additional Solicitor Law and Parliamentary Affairs.

Last year, many exams were postponed due to Corona pandemic and the PPSC decided to conduct the exams regularly under the SOPs issued by the Government. The examination schedules would be uploaded on the PPSC website.

All candidates who have applied online for various positions must have prepared themselves to appear for the examination.

Related Topics

Punjab PPSC All Government Housing

Recent Stories

Nahyan bin Mubarak discusses cooperation with Ital ..

45 minutes ago

Ashrafi urges Canadian Govt to take firm stance ex ..

22 minutes ago

Govt. starts distribution of Pfizer vaccine: Dr Fa ..

22 minutes ago

NOC of fire brigade be taken ahead of construction ..

22 minutes ago

Aged lion of Karachi Zoo dies of heart failure

22 minutes ago

KP Govt links DCs performance with anti-polio camp ..

26 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.