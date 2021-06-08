PPSC begins exams for various posts

The Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) has successfully started the written examinations with the permission of the Government of the Punjab, keeping in view all the instructions related to Corona SOPs

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2021 ) :The Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) has successfully started the written examinations with the permission of the Government of the Punjab, keeping in view all the instructions related to Corona SOPs.

According to a handout, during last week, PPSC conducted the written examination of Assistant Director Administration, Land Development and Estate Management (BS-17), Assistant (BS-16) Housing and Urban Development, Assistant Head Clerk (BS-16) in Public Health Engineering Department Punjab, Office Assistant (BS-16) HUD & PHED and Additional Solicitor Law and Parliamentary Affairs.

Last year, many exams were postponed due to Corona pandemic and the PPSC decided to conduct the exams regularly under the SOPs issued by the Government. The examination schedules would be uploaded on the PPSC website.

All candidates who have applied online for various positions must have prepared themselves to appear for the examination.