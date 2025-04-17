PPSC cleared 683 candidates under quota system in 2024

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2025) The Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) has released detailed statistics on quota-based recruitments conducted in 2024.

According to the Commission, a total of 683 candidates were recruited under the women, minority and special persons quotas across 23 departments of the Punjab government.

As per the spokesperson, 592 positions were advertised under the women’s quota, out of which 351 were filled by female candidates. Similarly, 397 posts were announced for minorities, with 235 candidates successfully recruited, while 284 positions were reserved for special persons, with 97 candidates securing selection.

The Health Department, Irrigation Department and Local Government & Community Development Department accounted for the highest number of quota-based vacancies.

In the Specialized Healthcare & Medical education Department, appointments were recommended for 32 women, 152 minority candidates and five special persons.

The Irrigation Department saw the recruitment of 103 women, seven minorities and 10 special persons under their respective quotas. Meanwhile, the Local Government & Community Development Department recruited 84 candidates under the women, minority and special person quotas collectively. In the Primary & Secondary Healthcare Department, 78 candidates were hired under various quotas.

In total, 7,458 candidates were recommended for recruitment by the PPSC in 2024, with 683 of them selected through the quota system.

Additionally, several candidates from reserved categories also succeeded through open merit. 314 non-Muslim candidates, 3,932 women, and 28 special persons secured appointments on open merit positions, demonstrating competitive performance across the board.