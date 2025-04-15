Open Menu

PPSC Concludes Four-day Examination Process

Muhammad Irfan Published April 15, 2025 | 04:00 PM

PPSC concludes four-day examination process

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2025) The Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) successfully concluded a four-day examination

session under its supervision which included tests for the PMS (Provincial Management Service) Ministerial Quota.

Over 15,000 candidates participated in the examination which also covered Phase II exams for the posts of Tehsildar and Naib Tehsildar under the Ministerial Quota.

PPSC Chairman Lt Gen (retd) Muhammad Abdul Aziz visited various examination centres to inspect the arrangements. He was accompanied by PPSC members, including Secretary Afzal Ahmad, Mirza Suhail Amir, Zulfiqar Ahmad Ghumman, Siddique Sheikh, Zahid Hussain, Maj Gen (R) Muhammad Irshad, Dr Irshad Ahmad, and Dr Rashid Mansoor.

The team conducted inspection visits to examination centers across seven divisions of Punjab.

In addition to overseeing the exams, the PPSC had announced the written and final results for several government departments.

According to official details: Agriculture Department: 51 candidates have passed the written test for 11 posts of Scientific Officer (Plant Pathology).

Communication and Works Department: 451 candidates cleared the written examination for 125 posts of Sub-Engineer.

Final results were also declared for six departments:

Labour & Human Resource Department: 16 candidates were selected for the position of Accounts Officer. One post remained vacant due to the absence of a suitable candidate.

Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education, Rawalpindi: One candidate was successful for the post of Assistant Web Developer and Manager.

Deputy Commissioner’s Office, Sargodha: One candidate cleared the selection for the post of Cashier.

Labour & Human Resource Department: One candidate was selected for the position of consultant Nuclear Physician.

Food Department: Three candidates secured appointments as Microbiologists.

Special education Department: Six candidates were selected for the post of Optometrist.

Irrigation Department: Two candidates were declared successful for the post of Sub-Engineer.

PPSC Secretary Afzal Ahmad officially issued the notification of the successful candidates

