PPSC Concludes Four-day Examination Process
Muhammad Irfan Published April 15, 2025 | 04:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2025) The Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) successfully concluded a four-day examination
session under its supervision which included tests for the PMS (Provincial Management Service) Ministerial Quota.
Over 15,000 candidates participated in the examination which also covered Phase II exams for the posts of Tehsildar and Naib Tehsildar under the Ministerial Quota.
PPSC Chairman Lt Gen (retd) Muhammad Abdul Aziz visited various examination centres to inspect the arrangements. He was accompanied by PPSC members, including Secretary Afzal Ahmad, Mirza Suhail Amir, Zulfiqar Ahmad Ghumman, Siddique Sheikh, Zahid Hussain, Maj Gen (R) Muhammad Irshad, Dr Irshad Ahmad, and Dr Rashid Mansoor.
The team conducted inspection visits to examination centers across seven divisions of Punjab.
In addition to overseeing the exams, the PPSC had announced the written and final results for several government departments.
According to official details: Agriculture Department: 51 candidates have passed the written test for 11 posts of Scientific Officer (Plant Pathology).
Communication and Works Department: 451 candidates cleared the written examination for 125 posts of Sub-Engineer.
Final results were also declared for six departments:
Labour & Human Resource Department: 16 candidates were selected for the position of Accounts Officer. One post remained vacant due to the absence of a suitable candidate.
Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education, Rawalpindi: One candidate was successful for the post of Assistant Web Developer and Manager.
Deputy Commissioner’s Office, Sargodha: One candidate cleared the selection for the post of Cashier.
Labour & Human Resource Department: One candidate was selected for the position of consultant Nuclear Physician.
Food Department: Three candidates secured appointments as Microbiologists.
Special education Department: Six candidates were selected for the post of Optometrist.
Irrigation Department: Two candidates were declared successful for the post of Sub-Engineer.
PPSC Secretary Afzal Ahmad officially issued the notification of the successful candidates
Recent Stories
Realme C75x Takes Over Social Media After Being Dananeer’s Favourite Phone — ..
Petroleum prices in Pakistan likely to drop by up to Rs8.50 per litre
Vivo Launches Three-Year CSR Initiative “Capture the Future” in Partnership ..
Small aircraft crashes in Punjab's Vehari; both pilots survive
Traffic accident on Indus Highway kills 12 in Karak
Three Balochistan Constabulary personnel martyred in Mastung blast
Rabdan Academy welcomes international students from Indonesia, US
Abu Dhabi Global Health Week second edition kicks off
National Olympic Committee participates in 2nd OCA Gender Equity Seminar in Brun ..
UN expresses deep concern over Israeli strike on Gaza hospital
March 2025 warmest on record in Europe
AD Ports Group's Noatum Logistics acquires 152 new long-haul trucks
More Stories From Pakistan
-
District team reviews flood preparedness in Sialkot6 minutes ago
-
Overseas Pakistanis are the real ambassador of the country: OPF chief6 minutes ago
-
PPSC concludes four-day examination process6 minutes ago
-
Reko Diq JV shareholders approve project, select fluor as EPCM6 minutes ago
-
Two killed, 20 injured as bus overturns on Hazara Motorway26 minutes ago
-
SHO among 3 suspended over negligence26 minutes ago
-
Railways to modernize healthcare through public-private partnership: Abbasi36 minutes ago
-
Small aircraft crashes in Punjab's Vehari; both pilots survive1 hour ago
-
IRSA releases 75,600 cusecs water1 hour ago
-
Traffic accident on Indus Highway kills 12 in Karak1 hour ago
-
PMYP striving to promote environmental conservation1 hour ago
-
AC reviews facilities at Nawaz Sharif Park1 hour ago