PPSC Conducts Exams For Over 45,000 Candidates For 1,537 Posts
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 30, 2024 | 06:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2024) The Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) has conducted the exams of more than 45,000 candidates for 1,537 posts of 10 administrative departments of Punjab.
According to a PPSC spokesperson, the written exam for doctors for 900 posts was also conducted in a complete peaceful manner and 17,000 doctors participated in the exam. The exam was conducted in seven regions; Bahawalpur, DG Khan, Multan, Faisalabad, Sargodha, Rawalpindi, and Lahore on Saturday and Sunday in two shifts.
The written examination was seamlessly conducted on the weekend by PPSC members, officers and staff. The PPSC deployed jammers to disconnect any electronic gadget at its examination centres to block the outside communication and the security staff checked each and every candidate before sitting in the examination centres. The PPSC has adopted IT-based solutions for early results of the candidates. The result will be announced within the shortest time in the history of the PPSC.
Recent Stories
Pakistan Tax Community seeks extension in date of filing income tax returns
Pakistan Education Academy Hosts Academic Excellence Awards
IIFA AWARDS ANNOUNCES IT’S HIGHLY ANTICIPATED 2024 WINNERS IN THE POPULAR CATE ..
Ushna Shah reveals struggle with mental illness
Missing Deputy Superintendent of Adiala Jail Muhammad Akram returns home
This year’s second and last solar eclipse: check latest details
What is Hezbollah and how powerful is it?
SC postpones hearing on Article 63-A review appeals due to Justice Muneeb's abse ..
SC nullifies LHC’s single bench decision on Punjab Election Tribunals
Azma Bukhari calls for social media monitoring
Islamic scholar Dr. Zakir Naik arrives in Islamabad
Railways offer 50% concession for disabled persons
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Three-member bike thief gang arrested2 minutes ago
-
Senate Chairman felicitates MCCI newly-elected president12 minutes ago
-
To promote health and cleanliness WASH programe is important for district Battagram: Asif Ali12 minutes ago
-
Malaysian PM due in Islamabad on Wednesday for 3-day visit12 minutes ago
-
PHC reshuffles 165 KP Judges12 minutes ago
-
Governor Kundi stresses women empowerment, police recruitment in KP12 minutes ago
-
Rabi Kisan Mela to begin at UAF on Oct 112 minutes ago
-
IGHDS stresses to give rights to older people21 minutes ago
-
Parliamentary secretary seeks feasibility report on increasing beds at DHQ Hospital Khanewal22 minutes ago
-
CM taking priority steps for prosperity of farmers: Minister22 minutes ago
-
CM takee notice of molestation of female student in Sargodha32 minutes ago
-
PHA to establish public libraries in Sargodha parks32 minutes ago