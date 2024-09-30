PPSC conducts exams for over 45,000 candidates for 1,537 posts

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2024) The Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) has conducted the exams of more than 45,000 candidates for 1,537 posts of 10 administrative departments of Punjab.

According to a PPSC spokesperson, the written exam for doctors for 900 posts was also conducted in a complete peaceful manner and 17,000 doctors participated in the exam. The exam was conducted in seven regions; Bahawalpur, DG Khan, Multan, Faisalabad, Sargodha, Rawalpindi, and Lahore on Saturday and Sunday in two shifts.

The written examination was seamlessly conducted on the weekend by PPSC members, officers and staff. The PPSC deployed jammers to disconnect any electronic gadget at its examination centres to block the outside communication and the security staff checked each and every candidate before sitting in the examination centres. The PPSC has adopted IT-based solutions for early results of the candidates. The result will be announced within the shortest time in the history of the PPSC.