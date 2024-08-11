PPSC Conducts Exams Of 50,000 Candidates
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 11, 2024 | 08:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2024) The Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) successfully conducted exams of more than 50,000 candidates at seven regions of the province on Sunday.
According to a spokesperson, the commission conducted exams at Bahawalpur, DG Khan, Multan, Faisalabad, Sargodha, Rawalpindi and Lahore, on 10-08-2024 & 11-08-2024 (Saturday and Sunday).
Exams for twenty-two (22) types of posts of twelve (12) administrative departments were seamlessly conducted on week end by the PPSC. All of the officers and officials of PPSC remained busy on Saturday and Sunday at the seven stations.
Recent Stories
SC sets aside LHC ruling, confirms PML-N candidates’ victories
Abhishek Bachchan reacts to rumours of separation from wife Aishwarya Rai
Arshad Nadeem can’t sleep due to overwhelming joy, support from nation
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 August 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 August 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 August 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 August 2024
Govt to award Hilal-e-Imtiaz to Javelin Thrower Arshad Nadeem
Omar Ayub asks state institutions to adhere to designated roles under Constituti ..
Mahira Khan reveals gift from husband stolen
Arshad Nadeem's awards after historic win at Paris Olympics 2024
Justice Abid Aziz Sheikh sworn in as LHC acting CJ
More Stories From Pakistan
-
SC sets aside LHC ruling, confirms PML-N candidates’ victories8 minutes ago
-
ICT admin bans horns, whistles ahead of Independence Day10 minutes ago
-
Man booked for filing wrong complaint10 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 Lakki Marwat handles 132 emergencies last week10 minutes ago
-
Pakistan’s Parliament championed critical legislation on gender violence, women empowerment: Speak ..20 minutes ago
-
ANF seizes 157.8 kg drugs; arrests six accused20 minutes ago
-
Mountaineer Murad Sadpara tragically passes away29 minutes ago
-
Six including three children killed in road mishap30 minutes ago
-
President Zardari mourns passing of mountaineer Murad Sadpara30 minutes ago
-
Arshad Nadeem' s success a new chapter for Pakistan sports: DG PSB40 minutes ago
-
Naqvi extends heartfelt message on International Youth Day60 minutes ago
-
Emergency response underway to protect Chilmish Dass tower from erosion60 minutes ago