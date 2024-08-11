PPSC conducts exams of 50,000 candidates

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2024) The Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) successfully conducted exams of more than 50,000 candidates at seven regions of the province on Sunday.

According to a spokesperson, the commission conducted exams at Bahawalpur, DG Khan, Multan, Faisalabad, Sargodha, Rawalpindi and Lahore, on 10-08-2024 & 11-08-2024 (Saturday and Sunday).

Exams for twenty-two (22) types of posts of twelve (12) administrative departments were seamlessly conducted on week end by the PPSC. All of the officers and officials of PPSC remained busy on Saturday and Sunday at the seven stations.