Open Menu

PPSC Conducts Exams Of 50,000 Candidates

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 11, 2024 | 08:00 PM

PPSC conducts exams of 50,000 candidates

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2024) The Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) successfully conducted exams of more than 50,000 candidates at seven regions of the province on Sunday.

According to a spokesperson, the commission conducted exams at Bahawalpur, DG Khan, Multan, Faisalabad, Sargodha, Rawalpindi and Lahore, on 10-08-2024 & 11-08-2024 (Saturday and Sunday).

Exams for twenty-two (22) types of posts of twelve (12) administrative departments were seamlessly conducted on week end by the PPSC. All of the officers and officials of PPSC remained busy on Saturday and Sunday at the seven stations.

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Faisalabad Sargodha Rawalpindi Bahawalpur Sunday PPSC All

Recent Stories

SC sets aside LHC ruling, confirms PML-N candidate ..

SC sets aside LHC ruling, confirms PML-N candidates’ victories

8 minutes ago
 Abhishek Bachchan reacts to rumours of separation ..

Abhishek Bachchan reacts to rumours of separation from wife Aishwarya Rai

42 minutes ago
 Arshad Nadeem can’t sleep due to overwhelming jo ..

Arshad Nadeem can’t sleep due to overwhelming joy, support from nation

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 August 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 August 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 August 2024

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 August 2024

1 day ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 August 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 August 2024

1 day ago
 Govt to award Hilal-e-Imtiaz to Javelin Thrower Ar ..

Govt to award Hilal-e-Imtiaz to Javelin Thrower Arshad Nadeem

2 days ago
 Omar Ayub asks state institutions to adhere to des ..

Omar Ayub asks state institutions to adhere to designated roles under Constituti ..

2 days ago
 Mahira Khan reveals gift from husband stolen

Mahira Khan reveals gift from husband stolen

2 days ago
 Arshad Nadeem's awards after historic win at Paris ..

Arshad Nadeem's awards after historic win at Paris Olympics 2024

2 days ago
 Justice Abid Aziz Sheikh sworn in as LHC acting CJ

Justice Abid Aziz Sheikh sworn in as LHC acting CJ

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan