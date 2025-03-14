PPSC Declares Final Results For Various Departments Vacancies
Umer Jamshaid Published March 14, 2025 | 08:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2025) The Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) has announced the written test and final results of various government departments.
PPSC sources told APP that 85 candidates have passed the written examination for 19 posts of Scientific Officer in the Agriculture Department, while 9 candidates have passed the written examination for the post of Audit Officer in the Finance Department, including Muhammad Shah Zain Warraich, Khawaja Khalid Walid, Muhammad Shoaib Zafar Sultani, Sidra Basharat, Rana Asher Saleem, Nisha Tariq, Mahnoor Wasim Butt, Ukasha Sadiq, Haseeb Qaiser.
In addition, Mustafa Farid was successful in the post of Inspector in the Tourist Services Department. Likewise, candidates were successful in the 8 posts of consultant Urologist in the Primary and Secondary Department, including Elahi Bakhsh, Aamir Imtiaz Khan, Faisal Rauf Khan, Omar Haseeb Zulfiqar, Farhat Abbas, Muhammad Amin, Muhammad Rahim Sajjad, Shiraz Abdul Sattar.
Three posts remained vacant due to unavailability of the candidates.
The successful candidates for the 87 posts of Senior Registrar Surgery in the Health Department include Junaid Khalid, Rao Nasira Saleem, Shoaib Anwar, Sajjeel Ahmed, Zain Mukhtar, Suleman Asif and others. The list of these candidates includes more than 40 successful candidates who have shown excellent performance in their field.
Similarly, 39 candidates were successful for the post of Senior Registrar Orthopedic, including Faizan Majeed, Muhammad Adnan, Muhammad Salman Khalil Appal, Nabil Yazdani, Zahid Shafiq, Muhammad Shahid Sattar, Fida Hussain and others. Five seats remained vacant due to unavailability of the candidates.
In this regard, the successful candidates will be called for interview by the relevant departments.
