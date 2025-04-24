Open Menu

PPSC Full Commission Approves Key Reforms In Exam Syllabus

Muhammad Irfan Published April 24, 2025 | 04:10 PM

PPSC full commission approves key reforms in exam syllabus

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2025) A full commission meeting of the Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) was held at its headquarters in Lahore, presided over by Chairman Lieutenant General (retd) Muhammad Abdul Aziz.

The meeting was attended by PPSC Secretary Afzal Ahmed, commission members, and other senior officials.

During the session, several important decisions were ratified, including changes to the examination syllabus for various posts such as Assistant Registrar Cooperative Societies, Lady Assistant Registrar Cooperative Societies, Tehsildar and Naib Tehsildar.

According to the updated syllabus, the previous requirement of a combined English essay and composition paper has been revised.

Candidates will now only be required to attempt an English essay paper. No changes have been made to the rest of the syllabus.

A significant amendment was also made to the PPSC Regulations regarding requisitions from administrative departments. Previously, departments were restricted from sending requisitions for new positions between January 1 and June 30 each year. With the newly approved change, this time limitation has been removed, allowing all departments to submit requisitions to PPSC at any time throughout the year.

