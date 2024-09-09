Open Menu

PPSC Holds Written Exam Of 60,000 Candidates

Faizan Hashmi Published September 09, 2024 | 05:30 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2024) The Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) held written examinations for over 60,000 candidates for 192 positions across 16 administrative departments of the Punjab government.

The exams were conducted over the weekend at seven regional centers: Bahawalpur, DG Khan, Multan, Faisalabad, Sargodha, Rawalpindi, and Lahore.

The exams took place in two sessions on both days, on September 7 and 8. PPSC members, officers, and staff ensured smooth and secure proceedings, utilizing electronic jammers to prevent unauthorized communication and deploying security personnel to thoroughly check candidates before entering the examination centers.

