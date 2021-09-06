UrduPoint.com

PPSC Interviews Postponed

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 06th September 2021 | 11:42 PM

PPSC interviews postponed

All interviews scheduled for this week in Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) have been postponed

The decision was taken due to the suspension of inter-city transport service by the government, said aspokesperson here on Monday.

Candidates will be notified of the new date of interviews via SMS.

