PPSC interviews postponed

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2021 ) :All interviews scheduled for this week in Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) have been postponed.

The decision was taken due to the suspension of inter-city transport service by the government, said aspokesperson here on Monday.

Candidates will be notified of the new date of interviews via SMS.