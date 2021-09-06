PPSC Interviews Postponed
Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 06th September 2021 | 11:42 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2021 ) :All interviews scheduled for this week in Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) have been postponed.
The decision was taken due to the suspension of inter-city transport service by the government, said aspokesperson here on Monday.
Candidates will be notified of the new date of interviews via SMS.