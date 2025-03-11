PPSC recommends 7,458 candidates for government jobs in 2024

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2025) The Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) has released its annual recruitment report

for 2024, revealing that 7,458 candidates were recommended for government jobs in

various departments.

According to the report, in 2024, the PPSC advertised 12,800 positions in different departments

as a total of 762,392 candidates submitted online applications. Out of these, 589,897 candidates

appeared for the examination.

A total of 27,819 candidates who passed the examination were called for interviews, and ultimately, 7,458 candidates were recommended for recruitment in various departments.

Additionally, 1,163 positions remained vacant due to the unavailability of suitable candidates.