PPSC recommends over three dozen candidates for appointment

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2025) The Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) has recommended more than three dozen candidates for appointment as Assistant Director (Town Planning) (BS-17) on a three-year contract in the Lahore Development Authority and the Housing, Urban Development & Public Health Engineering Department.

The following individuals were selected on open merit: Asra Fatima, Nazar Abbas, Muhammad Talha Naeem, Maryam Saleem, Ayesha Fatima, Hafiz Zohaib Amir, Junaid Maqbool, Ali Hasan, Tooba Iftikhar, Hafiz Salman Ashraf, Wasif Jalal, Najaf Zahoor, Muhammad Shahzad, Eesha Fatima, Fakhar Bilal, Muhammad Sumair, Sana Naseer, Maria Aslam, Fiaz Farooq, Sana Batool, Muhammad Kashif, Zeeshan Hanif, Waqar Ahmad Javed, Haroon Gulzar, Ch Zahid Ali Jutt, and Muhammad Ahmad.

Under the women quota, the selected candidates include Pernia Ayyaub, Aroma Kashif, Aymen Zia Sumbal, Armab Akram, Syeda Shafaq Bukhari, Iqra Khalid, and Haleema Shahid.

For the minority quota, Faisal Anwar Masih was recommended. One seat under the minority quota remains vacant due to the unavailability of a suitable candidate.