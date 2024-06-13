PPSC successfully conducts exam of 32000 candidates

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2024) For the first time in its history, the Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) has successfully conducted a written examination for over 32,000 candidates over a span of two days.

This unprecedented event marks a significant milestone in the commission's efforts to streamline and enhance the examination process.

The large-scale examinations were held across various centers in seven key cities of Punjab, namely Lahore, Rawalpindi, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Dera Ghazi Khan, Multan, and Bahawalpur. The logistical challenge of managing such a large number of candidates was met with meticulous planning and execution, ensuring a smooth process throughout.

Despite the scale of the operation, the PPSC reported that the exams were conducted without any major issues or loopholes. Historically, the PPSC has never managed an examination of this magnitude.

The successful completion of this event not only demonstrates the commission's capability but also sets a new benchmark for future examinations.

The seamless administration of the exams was a result of coordinated efforts among various stakeholders, including the examination centers, security personnel, and administrative staff. Their collective efforts ensured that all candidates were able to participate in the exams without any disruptions.

This historic event has reinforced the PPSC's reputation as a premier institution for public service examinations. As the PPSC continues to innovate and expand its capabilities, the success of this large-scale examination serves as a testament to the commission's enduring mission to facilitate fair and transparent recruitment.