PPSC Successfully Conducts Exam Of 32000 Candidates
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 13, 2024 | 09:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2024) For the first time in its history, the Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) has successfully conducted a written examination for over 32,000 candidates over a span of two days.
This unprecedented event marks a significant milestone in the commission's efforts to streamline and enhance the examination process.
The large-scale examinations were held across various centers in seven key cities of Punjab, namely Lahore, Rawalpindi, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Dera Ghazi Khan, Multan, and Bahawalpur. The logistical challenge of managing such a large number of candidates was met with meticulous planning and execution, ensuring a smooth process throughout.
Despite the scale of the operation, the PPSC reported that the exams were conducted without any major issues or loopholes. Historically, the PPSC has never managed an examination of this magnitude.
The successful completion of this event not only demonstrates the commission's capability but also sets a new benchmark for future examinations.
The seamless administration of the exams was a result of coordinated efforts among various stakeholders, including the examination centers, security personnel, and administrative staff. Their collective efforts ensured that all candidates were able to participate in the exams without any disruptions.
This historic event has reinforced the PPSC's reputation as a premier institution for public service examinations. As the PPSC continues to innovate and expand its capabilities, the success of this large-scale examination serves as a testament to the commission's enduring mission to facilitate fair and transparent recruitment.
Recent Stories
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Bangladesh lose third wicket at 71 runs against Netherla ..
ECP files appeal in SC against LHC decision about eight eletion tribunals
Imran Khan, Shah Mahmood Qureshi’s acquittal in cipher case challeged in SC
Punjab govt unveils Rs5.4 trillion tax-free budget amid opposition protests
PM decides to review TMS on daily basis
Pakistan weather during Eid-ul-Azha holidays
Finance Minister optimistic on Pakistan-IMF talks
PCB chairman calls for support for national team amid T20 World Cup 2024
PM proposes formation of committee to resolve political issues
Girl raped in Lahore by doctor she met through matrimonial app
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 June 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Al-Mashaer Metro uses advanced technology to keep pilgrims safe in holy sites: Al-Farshouti6 minutes ago
-
LTN Family given 30-day time to clear journalists’ dues16 minutes ago
-
UNFPA organize session regarding CRVS26 minutes ago
-
LHC dismisses Punjab govt's applications for transfer of cases36 minutes ago
-
CM appoints Shoaib Mirza as Incharge Complaint Cell36 minutes ago
-
Five including 4 sanitary workers die due to suffocation in Dijkot46 minutes ago
-
Punjab govt earmarks Rs 4b for social welfare56 minutes ago
-
CM appoints social media focal persons56 minutes ago
-
WAPDA awards Rs. 10.6b contract for Dargai Rehabilitation Project56 minutes ago
-
Commissioner issues notification to ensure removal of animal waste on Eid holidays56 minutes ago
-
ECP files appeal in SC against LHC decision about eight eletion tribunals56 minutes ago
-
Imran Khan, Shah Mahmood Qureshi’s acquittal in cipher case challeged in SC1 hour ago