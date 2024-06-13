Open Menu

PPSC Successfully Conducts Exam Of 32000 Candidates

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 13, 2024 | 09:50 PM

PPSC successfully conducts exam of 32000 candidates

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2024) For the first time in its history, the Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) has successfully conducted a written examination for over 32,000 candidates over a span of two days.

This unprecedented event marks a significant milestone in the commission's efforts to streamline and enhance the examination process.

The large-scale examinations were held across various centers in seven key cities of Punjab, namely Lahore, Rawalpindi, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Dera Ghazi Khan, Multan, and Bahawalpur. The logistical challenge of managing such a large number of candidates was met with meticulous planning and execution, ensuring a smooth process throughout.

Despite the scale of the operation, the PPSC reported that the exams were conducted without any major issues or loopholes. Historically, the PPSC has never managed an examination of this magnitude.

The successful completion of this event not only demonstrates the commission's capability but also sets a new benchmark for future examinations.

The seamless administration of the exams was a result of coordinated efforts among various stakeholders, including the examination centers, security personnel, and administrative staff. Their collective efforts ensured that all candidates were able to participate in the exams without any disruptions.

This historic event has reinforced the PPSC's reputation as a premier institution for public service examinations. As the PPSC continues to innovate and expand its capabilities, the success of this large-scale examination serves as a testament to the commission's enduring mission to facilitate fair and transparent recruitment.

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Faisalabad Punjab Sargodha Dera Ghazi Khan Rawalpindi Bahawalpur PPSC Event All

Recent Stories

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Bangladesh lose third wick ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Bangladesh lose third wicket at 71 runs against Netherla ..

46 minutes ago
 ECP files appeal in SC against LHC decision about ..

ECP files appeal in SC against LHC decision about eight eletion tribunals

56 minutes ago
 Imran Khan, Shah Mahmood Qureshi’s acquittal in ..

Imran Khan, Shah Mahmood Qureshi’s acquittal in cipher case challeged in SC

1 hour ago
 Punjab govt unveils Rs5.4 trillion tax-free budget ..

Punjab govt unveils Rs5.4 trillion tax-free budget amid opposition protests

1 hour ago
 PM decides to review TMS on daily basis

PM decides to review TMS on daily basis

5 hours ago
 Pakistan weather during Eid-ul-Azha holidays

Pakistan weather during Eid-ul-Azha holidays

7 hours ago
Finance Minister optimistic on Pakistan-IMF talks

Finance Minister optimistic on Pakistan-IMF talks

8 hours ago
 PCB chairman calls for support for national team a ..

PCB chairman calls for support for national team amid T20 World Cup 2024

9 hours ago
 PM proposes formation of committee to resolve poli ..

PM proposes formation of committee to resolve political issues

9 hours ago
 Girl raped in Lahore by doctor she met through mat ..

Girl raped in Lahore by doctor she met through matrimonial app

9 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 June 2024

13 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 June 2024

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan