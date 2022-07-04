PPSC takes more steps to ensure merit based recruitment

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2022 ) :The Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) Lahore has taken several conducive and concrete steps to ensure a transparent, foolproof and merit based recruitment process.

According to a PPSC spokesperson on Monday, the commission had started verification of thumb impressions of candidates from NADRA to identify impersonators and jammers were also installed in the examination centers to curb tendency of using mobile/electronic gadgets.

The PPSC has also improved its vigilance measures in order to identify, apprehend defaulter and prosecution of those candidates was being done by police.

In order to curb wrong practices, cases against impersonators and their facilitators were being lodged.

The PPSC had revised its mechanism of written examinations / interviews to bring in more transparencyand merit based recruitment.

Since July 2021 till now, a total number of 16 FIRs had been lodged against candidates involved in cheating, impersonation and use of mobiles / electronic gadgets during examinations, he added.