PPSC’s website collapses after thousands of applications on lecturers' posts

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 8th, 2020) The website of Punjab Public Service Commission stopped functioning after heavy burden of hundreds and thousands of applications for the posts of lectures in the province.

According to the latest reports, around 600,000 candidates applied for the lecturers’ posts but the website was not getting open.

“I’m concerned that today is the last date to apply on the posts of the lecturers but the website has just disappeared from the google,” said Sania Hussnain, an applicant of the post of lecturer.

“What can I do if I can’t apply due to the failure of the website,” she asked, pointing out that there was nobody who could inform them about this issue.

There are around 2, 451 posts of lecturers and posts of other categories including the assistants with various departments.

The influx of application depicts the level of unemployment in the province as millions of youth having degrees in their hands are wandering here and there in search of jobs.

However, it is not yet clear that when the website will be functional but the sources claimed that it will be functional very soon.

The labors laws have not been implemented, especially in the private sectors due to which unemployment surged to high level.