UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PPSC’s Website Collapses After Thousands Of Applications On Lecturers' Posts

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 1 minute ago Tue 08th September 2020 | 12:29 PM

PPSC’s website collapses after thousands of applications on lecturers' posts

The candidates have expressed serious concerns over failure of the website as Sept 8 is the last date to apply on the posts.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 8th, 2020) The website of Punjab Public Service Commission stopped functioning after heavy burden of hundreds and thousands of applications for the posts of lectures in the province.

The candidates worried over failing of the website as September 8, 2020 was the last date to apply on the posts of lecturers.

According to the latest reports, around 600,000 candidates applied for the lecturers’ posts but the website was not getting open.

“I’m concerned that today is the last date to apply on the posts of the lecturers but the website has just disappeared from the google,” said Sania Hussnain, an applicant of the post of lecturer.

“What can I do if I can’t apply due to the failure of the website,” she asked, pointing out that there was nobody who could inform them about this issue.

There are around 2, 451 posts of lecturers and posts of other categories including the assistants with various departments.

The influx of application depicts the level of unemployment in the province as millions of youth having degrees in their hands are wandering here and there in search of jobs.

However, it is not yet clear that when the website will be functional but the sources claimed that it will be functional very soon.

The labors laws have not been implemented, especially in the private sectors due to which unemployment surged to high level.

Related Topics

Google September PPSC 2020 Post From Million Jobs

Recent Stories

PPSC’s website collapses after thousands of appl ..

1 minute ago

UAE leaders congratulate North Macedonia President ..

16 minutes ago

Belarus' Kolesnikova Has Not Arrived in Ukrainian ..

10 minutes ago

French economy to bounce back as lockdown lifted

10 minutes ago

Tokyo 2020 should be held 'at any cost': Japan Oly ..

10 minutes ago

Angelina Jolie extends helping hands to boys selli ..

36 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.