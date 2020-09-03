UrduPoint.com
PQA Achieved First Ever Handling Of 10 Million Tons Of Coal

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Thu 03rd September 2020 | 12:30 PM

PQA achieved first ever handling of 10 million tons of coal

Port Qasim Authority (PQA) through state-of-the-art coal and clinker handling terminal during last 15 months has achieved the first ever handling of 10 million tons of coal

ISLAMABAD, Sep 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2020 ) :Port Qasim Authority (PQA) through state-of-the-art coal and clinker handling terminal during last 15 months has achieved the first ever handling of 10 million tons of coal.

According to 2 Years Performance Report issued by the government, PQA is the second deep sea industrial-cum commercial port operating under landlord concept.

First time in the history of PQA vessels of upto 300 meters are being navigated during the night. Similarly, first time two LNGCs were handled/ berthed in one day in January 2019 to ensure uninterrupted supply of LNG.

PQA is at an advanced stage to carry out the development projects; upgradation of industrial zones, internal infrastructure of communication network and combined effluent treatment plants.

