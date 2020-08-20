UrduPoint.com
PQA Handled 4.8 Mn Tonnes Of Cargo, 9.08 Pc More Than July 2019

PQA handled 4.8 Mn tonnes of cargo, 9.08 pc more than July 2019

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi Thursday said that the Port Qasim Authority (PQA) handled 4.8 Mn tonnes of cargo in July 2020 which was 9.08 percent more than the same month of 2019.

In a tweet, he termed it a record milestone for his ministry.

"Amazingly, this is the highest ever cargo tonnage handled in a month in PQA's history." he said.

The minister said that the national economy was bouncing back and the business community showing confidence in Prime Minister Imran Khan and the economic team.

