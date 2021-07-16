UrduPoint.com
PQA Retained Record Earnings Rs 43.9b From 2018-2021

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 16th July 2021 | 05:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2021 ) :Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi on Friday said that Port Qasim Authority (PQA) has retained record earnings of Rs 43.9 billion from 2018-2021.

In a tweet, the minister said that PQA breaking record as accumulated earnings from 1973 to 2018 (45 years) was Rs 67 billion includes land lease revenues.

While from 2018-2021 (3 years) PQA earning reached to Rs 43.9 billion, only 1 new lease-rest operational profits, he added.

He said that PQA has now built its cash reserves to implement its development plans at full speed.

