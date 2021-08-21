UrduPoint.com

PQA Starts Corona Vaccination Drive Through MVT

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Sat 21st August 2021 | 01:01 AM

Port Qasim Authority (PQA), Ministry of Maritime Affairs has started Corona vaccination drive through Mobile Vaccinations Teams (MVT)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2021 ) :Port Qasim Authority (PQA), Ministry of Maritime Affairs has started Corona vaccination drive through mobile Vaccinations Teams (MVT).

Presently, two vaccination camps (CVCs) and ten MVTs were operational to serve Karachi in the national cause under Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), said a statement.

