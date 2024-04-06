Open Menu

PQAMC Announces Dividend Of Rs 1.7635 Per Unit

Published April 06, 2024

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2024) Pak-Qatar Asset Management Company Limited (PQAMC), a leading pure Islamic asset management company in Pakistan, has recently announced the monthly dividend of Pak-Qatar Monthly Income Plan (PQMIP), which is one of the plans under PQAMC's ‘Shariah-Compliant Income Fund’.

As per the PQAMC website, the announced dividend is PKR 1.7635 per unit. PQAMC is rated AM2 with ‘Stable Outlook’ by PACRA - the internationally acclaimed rating agency. The PQMIP plan is also rated A+ with a ‘Stable Outlook’ by PACRA.

The Chief Executive Officer of Pak-Qatar Asset Management Company Limited – Farhan Shaukat has approved the distributions of dividends for the month of March 2024, under the authority delegated to him by the board of Directors.

Farhan further stated that the above entitlement will be distributed to the unit-holders, whose Names appear in the register of unit-holders at the close of business on March 28, 2024.”

Pak-Qatar Group has a vision to add value to the economy of Pakistan by making valuable investments and creating innovative and Halal financial ventures and services for sustainable growth.

The stakeholders can also review the performance of Pak-Qatar Monthly Income Plan on the website of the Mutual Funds Association of Pakistan (MUFAP) - the trade body for Pakistan's multi billion rupees asset management industry.

