UrduPoint.com

PQAMCL Announces Approval Of Shariah Compliant Collective Investment Schemes

Faizan Hashmi Published September 22, 2022 | 05:20 PM

PQAMCL announces approval of Shariah compliant collective investment schemes

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2022 ) :The Pak-Qatar Asset Management Company Limited has announced that the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan had accorded approval to the company for the launch of its Shariah Compliant Collective Investment Schemes (Mutual Funds).

The company obtained its license to operate as an Asset Management Company and Investment Advisor in December 2021 and now it was going for the IPO of its funds, said a press release issued on Thursday.

PQAMCL CEO Farhan Shaukat, on the launch ceremony, said that his company was pleased to announce that it obtained approval to offer a wide variety of Shariah compliant collective investment schemes with a flavor of Takaful which was unique in the existing market that allowed its customers to diversify their investment portfolio.

"We are also the second company that is exclusively offering the Shariah Compliant Collective Investment Schemes in Pakistan." The company aimed to encourage customers to invest in its funds specifically designed for their investment needs, he added.

The company aimed to improve people's lifestyles through the right investments with Riba-free returns, the CEO said.

Pak-Qatar Asset Management Company Limited is a part of the Pak-Qatar Group, which comprises of Pak-Qatar Family Takaful Limited, Pak-Qatar General Takaful Limited and Pak-Qatar Investment Limited.

Related Topics

Pakistan Exchange Company December Market Family

Recent Stories

Sheikh Rashid recieves threagning call on Laal Hav ..

Sheikh Rashid recieves threagning call on Laal Haveli landline number

10 minutes ago
 Radford hopes to find another Babar Azam at the PC ..

Radford hopes to find another Babar Azam at the PCB Pathway Programme

25 minutes ago
 PM thanks Angelina Jolie for supporting flood aff ..

PM thanks Angelina Jolie for supporting flood affectees

51 minutes ago
 Bilawal says IMF should discuss new terms after fl ..

Bilawal says IMF should discuss new terms after floods devastation in Pakistan

1 hour ago
 Man refuses to bury raped daughter till justice

Man refuses to bury raped daughter till justice

2 hours ago
 SC again suggests PTI to return to parliament

SC again suggests PTI to return to parliament

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.