PQAMCL announces approval of Shariah compliant collective investment schemes

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2022 ) :The Pak-Qatar Asset Management Company Limited has announced that the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan had accorded approval to the company for the launch of its Shariah Compliant Collective Investment Schemes (Mutual Funds).

The company obtained its license to operate as an Asset Management Company and Investment Advisor in December 2021 and now it was going for the IPO of its funds, said a press release issued on Thursday.

PQAMCL CEO Farhan Shaukat, on the launch ceremony, said that his company was pleased to announce that it obtained approval to offer a wide variety of Shariah compliant collective investment schemes with a flavor of Takaful which was unique in the existing market that allowed its customers to diversify their investment portfolio.

"We are also the second company that is exclusively offering the Shariah Compliant Collective Investment Schemes in Pakistan." The company aimed to encourage customers to invest in its funds specifically designed for their investment needs, he added.

The company aimed to improve people's lifestyles through the right investments with Riba-free returns, the CEO said.

Pak-Qatar Asset Management Company Limited is a part of the Pak-Qatar Group, which comprises of Pak-Qatar Family Takaful Limited, Pak-Qatar General Takaful Limited and Pak-Qatar Investment Limited.