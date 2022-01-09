(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Zaidi has announced that the Port Qasim Authority (PQA) has undergone increase in its net profits to Rs 19.76 billion which is a 29 percent rise during the financial year 2020-21.

The minister took to Twitter to share the update on the country's one of the oldest seaports bearing huge burden of economic movement.

In a tweet on his official handle, he said, "Meanwhile expenditures dropped by 2.18 percent, PQA also paid taxes of Rs 8 billion perfect example of what happens when a state owned enterprise is run professionally."The minister appreciated PQA for achieving the milestone of improved financial progress and better tax payments to the national exchequer.