ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Zaidi on Sunday informed that the Port Qasim Authority (PQA)'s net profits increased to Rs19.76 billion which is a 29 percent rise during the financial year 2020-21.

In a tweet on his official handle, he said, "Meanwhile expenditures dropped by 2.18 percent, PQA also paid taxes of Rs 8 billion perfect example of what happens when a state owned enterprise is run professionally."The minister praised PQA for achieving the milestone of improved financial progress and better tax payments to the national exchequer.