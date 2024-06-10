Open Menu

PQFTL Announces Appointment Of New CEO

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 10, 2024 | 09:51 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2024) Pak-Qatar Family Takaful Limited (PQFTL), a leading provider of Shariah-compliant Family Takaful solutions, has appointed Waqas Ahmad as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

Waqas Ahmad boasts an impressive three-decade career in the Takaful and insurance industry, marked by significant achievements in various areas. He has demonstrated expertise in Life Insurance/Takaful underwriting and servicing, product development and innovation, re-Takaful arrangements and strategic partnerships, digital transformation and technology integration, and establishing and leading new Takaful ventures.

In terms of leadership experience, Waqas Ahmad has held various roles, including Chief Operating Officer (COO) at PQFTL, where he honed a deep understanding of the company's operations and values.

He also served as Executive Director at Salaam Takaful, where he spearheaded the launch of a Family Takaful Company. Additionally, he was a founder member of the Operations Team at Al Rajhi Takaful Saudi Arabia, where he successfully established and launched Life Takaful operations.

He is a certified Director from ICAP, holds a Post-Graduate Diploma in Islamic Finance (PGD), an MBA in Marketing, and is a Fellow of the Life Management Institute (FLMI) and an Associate of Customer Services (ACS).

