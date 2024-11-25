PQG, ILMA university sign MoU to enhance talent pool in Islamic finance industry

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2024) Pak-Qatar Group (PQG), Pakistan's premier and pioneer Islamic financial services group, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with ILMA University, marking a significant step towards enhancing the talent pool in the Islamic finance industry.

The partnership aims to address Pakistan's capacity constraints in Islamic finance and Takaful by leveraging ILMA University's pool of professionals with expertise in business and technology said a news release issued here on Monday.

This collaboration will enable Pak-Qatar Family Takaful Limited to enhance its service quality by inducting skilled talent from ILMA University across relevant fields.

Kamran Ali Khan, Head of Human Resources and Training at Pak-Qatar Group expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration: "We are pleased to access ILMA University's pool of talented individuals with expert knowledge in business and technology. This initiative aligns with our commitment to providing the best Islamic financial solutions and expertise to our customers, ensuring their secure financial future through innovative products and industry-leading customer service."