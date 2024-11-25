PQG, ILMA University Sign MoU To Enhance Talent Pool In Islamic Finance Industry
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 25, 2024 | 07:28 PM
Pak-Qatar Group (PQG), Pakistan's premier and pioneer Islamic financial services group, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with ILMA University, marking a significant step towards enhancing the talent pool in the Islamic finance industry
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2024) Pak-Qatar Group (PQG), Pakistan's premier and pioneer Islamic financial services group, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with ILMA University, marking a significant step towards enhancing the talent pool in the Islamic finance industry.
The partnership aims to address Pakistan's capacity constraints in Islamic finance and Takaful by leveraging ILMA University's pool of professionals with expertise in business and technology said a news release issued here on Monday.
This collaboration will enable Pak-Qatar Family Takaful Limited to enhance its service quality by inducting skilled talent from ILMA University across relevant fields.
Kamran Ali Khan, Head of Human Resources and Training at Pak-Qatar Group expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration: "We are pleased to access ILMA University's pool of talented individuals with expert knowledge in business and technology. This initiative aligns with our commitment to providing the best Islamic financial solutions and expertise to our customers, ensuring their secure financial future through innovative products and industry-leading customer service."
Recent Stories
Workshops held on best practices in online education
Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, ADB official discuss development projects
Direct flights to Moscow, trade corridor with Belarus, Central Asia on the agend ..
Smog, fog expected in parts of Punjab and Sindh: PMD
District admin introduces designated days for LTV and HTV driving tests
PBIT strives to secures pre-credit approvals to attract investors
DIG Raza visits PIMS to inquire after injured officer
MARSEW-7 brings together insightful minds to deepen of maritime security: Naval ..
Ensuring law & order in capital, top-most priority; IG Rizvi
IESCO notifies power shutdown programme
Pakistan cricket club wins Karachi region PCB inter club cricket tourney
Every day, the chaotic group is busy waging war on the capital to destabilize th ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Workshops held on best practices in online education4 minutes ago
-
Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, ADB official discuss development projects5 minutes ago
-
Direct flights to Moscow, trade corridor with Belarus, Central Asia on the agenda: Aleem Khan11 minutes ago
-
Smog, fog expected in parts of Punjab and Sindh: PMD20 minutes ago
-
District admin introduces designated days for LTV and HTV driving tests20 minutes ago
-
DIG Raza visits PIMS to inquire after injured officer23 minutes ago
-
MARSEW-7 brings together insightful minds to deepen of maritime security: Naval Chief23 minutes ago
-
Ensuring law & order in capital, top-most priority; IG Rizvi23 minutes ago
-
Awareness drive against HIV & AIDS launched in Quetta43 minutes ago
-
PJN, UNDP hold workshop on strengthening Dispute Resolution Councils in Mardan Division43 minutes ago
-
PTI misleading youth through hallow slogans of change: PPP43 minutes ago
-
Belarus President arrives in Islamabad on three-day official visit to Pakistan43 minutes ago