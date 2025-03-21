Open Menu

PR Announces 20pc Fare Discount For Eid-ul-Fitr Travelers

Faizan Hashmi Published March 21, 2025 | 08:40 PM

PR announces 20pc fare discount for Eid-ul-Fitr travelers

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2025) The Pakistan Railways has announced a special Eid gift to passengers by giving a 20 per cent discount on fares for Eid-ul-Fitr.

The decision aims to facilitate travelers and encourage more people to use rail transport during the festive season.

According to the official notification on Friday, the fare reduction will be applicable on all mail, express, and intercity trains during the first three days of Eid-ul-Fitr. The discount will also be available for passengers making advance bookings.

However, the Eid Special Trains will not be covered under this discount offer.

Pakistan Railways has directed all booking offices to ensure strict implementation of the 20 per cent fare reduction, ensuring that passengers fully benefit from the offer.

This initiative is expected to provide financial relief to travelers and enhance convenience for those heading to their hometowns to celebrate Eid with their families.

Recent Stories

Dubai Press Club hosts workshop on Generative AI, ..

Dubai Press Club hosts workshop on Generative AI, its applications in media

57 seconds ago
 Trinasolar strengthens Pakistan presence with new ..

Trinasolar strengthens Pakistan presence with new distributor partnerships amid ..

6 minutes ago
 Thousands observe Itikaf across Pakistan as last t ..

Thousands observe Itikaf across Pakistan as last ten days of Ramadan starts

53 minutes ago
 Saqr bin Mohammed Al Qasimi Charity Foundation sen ..

Saqr bin Mohammed Al Qasimi Charity Foundation sends more food aid to Gaza Strip ..

1 hour ago
 ECC approves Rs250m as Govt Paid-Up Capital for Ji ..

ECC approves Rs250m as Govt Paid-Up Capital for Jinnah Medical Complex operation ..

1 hour ago
 Brother-in-law allegedly tortured, tied with ropes ..

Brother-in-law allegedly tortured, tied with ropes in Lahore

1 hour ago
Europe facing water stress, scarcity: EEA

Europe facing water stress, scarcity: EEA

1 hour ago
 Federal govt decides to shut down 1,700 loss-makin ..

Federal govt decides to shut down 1,700 loss-making utility stores

1 hour ago
 Pakistan set to enter satellite internet era after ..

Pakistan set to enter satellite internet era after Starlink receives NOC

1 hour ago
 'Operation Chivalrous Knight 3' completes 500 days ..

'Operation Chivalrous Knight 3' completes 500 days of continuous humanitarian gi ..

2 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed approves AED277 million in per ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed approves AED277 million in performance-based bonuses for civ ..

2 hours ago
 Ruler of Fujairah visits tomb of Sheikh Zayed

Ruler of Fujairah visits tomb of Sheikh Zayed

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan