PR Announces 20pc Fare Discount For Eid-ul-Fitr Travelers
Faizan Hashmi Published March 21, 2025 | 08:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2025) The Pakistan Railways has announced a special Eid gift to passengers by giving a 20 per cent discount on fares for Eid-ul-Fitr.
The decision aims to facilitate travelers and encourage more people to use rail transport during the festive season.
According to the official notification on Friday, the fare reduction will be applicable on all mail, express, and intercity trains during the first three days of Eid-ul-Fitr. The discount will also be available for passengers making advance bookings.
However, the Eid Special Trains will not be covered under this discount offer.
Pakistan Railways has directed all booking offices to ensure strict implementation of the 20 per cent fare reduction, ensuring that passengers fully benefit from the offer.
This initiative is expected to provide financial relief to travelers and enhance convenience for those heading to their hometowns to celebrate Eid with their families.
