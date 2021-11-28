UrduPoint.com

PR Approves PC-I For Rehabilitation Of 33-km Track In Balochistan

Faizan Hashmi 58 seconds ago Sun 28th November 2021 | 06:30 PM

PR approves PC-I for rehabilitation of 33-km track in Balochistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2021 ) :Pakistan Railways has approved the PC-I for rehabilitation of a 33.50-kilometer track 'through sleeper renewal' between Quetta-Bostan and Quetta-Chaman section.

"The track will not only facilitate the passengers, but also connect three major cities of the province," an official in the Ministry of Railways told APP.

He said railway network in Balochistan province mainly consisted of Quetta Division having Dera Allah Yar Sibi-Quetta, Quetta-Chaman, Sibi-Khost, Spezend-Dalbandin-Taftan, Bostan-Zhob which were closed for the last 15 years.

The official said there were two passenger trains namely Jaffer Express (40Up, 39 Down) and Chaman Passenger (349Up, 350 Down) operating in Balochistan while no stations had been closed during the last 15 years in Quetta division.

He said the overall length of the railway track in Balochistan was 1470.36 kilometer including the closed Bostan-Zhob section.

"The most of the track is more than 100 years old and on certain stretches, engineering speed restrictions have been imposed due to deferred maintenance and owing to resource constraints," he said adding that the routine maintenance of track was being carried out with available resources.

To improve railway services in Balochistan, he said, the present government was taking several steps like approval of PC-I for the track's rehabilitation and the rehabilitation of another 100-km track between Ahmedwal Dalbadin on Quetta-Taftan section.

The official said that 100-km rehabilitation of track between Nokundi Kohi-Taftan on Quetta-Taftan section while 160.024 kilometers rehabilitation of track between Bostan-Chaman on Quetta-Chaman section would be carried out.

He said tourist train two trips had been started between Quetta-Bostan while Bolan Mail passenger train would also be operational shortly to facilitate the passengers.

The official said the establishment of Chaman Terminal in collaboration with Federal board of Revenue (FBR) and track renewal Sibi-Khost section was also in progress.

