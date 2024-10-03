PR approves stop for Business express at Chichawatni

(@FahadShabbir)

CHICHAWATNI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2024) The Pakistan Railways has approved stop at Chichawatni station for Business express train which travel from Lahore to Karachi.

According to notification, the business express would make stop for 2 minutes on at the railway station on test basis during next three months.

The PR authorities approved the stop on the recommendation of Chairman Standing Committee Railway, Rai Hassan Nawaz Khan.

