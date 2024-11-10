PR CEO Admits Security Lapse In Quetta Railway Station Tragedy
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 10, 2024 | 05:30 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2024) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Pakistan Railways (PR) Amir Baloch has admitted about security lapse in Quetta railway station tragedy, saying that investigation would fix the responsibility as to how it happened and where it was breached.
He told APP on Sunday that CCTV cameras were installed at the station, which captured the footage of the incident besides security measures. He explained that Railway Police got an FIR registered and other law-enforcement agencies were also investigating into it, adding that operations of the trains had become normal after the incident.
Passengers were waiting for the train at the platform when the blast occurred, Baloch said and added that security steps had further been tightened in the wake of the tragedy.
The PR CEO said that in a tragic incident, a bridge at Bolan Pass was blown up in Qutta division a few months back, and the Railway staffers on security duty were also killed by terrorists. Later on security was enhanced.
No final word could be given about the incident till the investigation was completed, Baloch concluded.
