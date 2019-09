(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2019 ) :Pakistan Railways Chief Executive Officer (CEO-grade 22) M Aftab Akbar got retired after completion of his 35 year service in the department.

According to the PR sources on Sunday, he remained the CEO in the railways for more than one year.

The out-going officer joined the railways in 1984 and served at several positions.