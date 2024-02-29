PR CEO announces plans for train restoration, improvements

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2024) Pakistan Railways Chief Executive Officer Aamir Baloch said on Thursday

that train service would be restored gradually based on resource availability.

During an online live e-Kutchery session, Baloch revealed that a new train

timetable was set to be implemented from March 15 while the restoration of

Sandal and Khushhal Khan Khattak Express trains was possible upon available

resources. He highlighted ongoing efforts to enhance track conditions in the Main

Line Sukkur Division and mentioned plans to increase the number of trains

overtime, with improvements expected to reduce engineering restrictions.

Regarding specific routes, Baloch indicated that the decision on restoring

Akbar Bugti Express was pending. He assured the public of special Eid trains

and improved facilities during the festive season. Furthermore, he noted a

decrease in salary delays, attributing it to enhanced revenue generation,

with further reductions anticipated in the future.

In terms of infrastructure, Baloch mentioned the timely completion of a manufacturing

project for 230 new coaches, with Chinese collaboration. He underscored the significance

of passenger service over personal interests, emphasizing that train seats were

meant for passengers, not employees.

Addressing concerns about staff behavior and misuse of railway quarters,

Baloch instructed the authorities to investigate complaints thoroughly. He warned

of strict action against those found renting out railway quarters to unauthorized

individuals, reaffirming that such accommodations were reserved solely for

government employees.

The CEO also instructed authorities to address complaints regarding staff behavior

on Ghouri Express. The press conference, which lasted two hours, received over

five thousand comments, reflecting the public's keen interest and engagement in

Pakistan Railways' operations and improvements.