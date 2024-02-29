Open Menu

PR CEO Announces Plans For Train Restoration, Improvements

Muhammad Irfan Published February 29, 2024 | 05:00 PM

PR CEO announces plans for train restoration, improvements

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2024) Pakistan Railways Chief Executive Officer Aamir Baloch said on Thursday

that train service would be restored gradually based on resource availability.

During an online live e-Kutchery session, Baloch revealed that a new train

timetable was set to be implemented from March 15 while the restoration of

Sandal and Khushhal Khan Khattak Express trains was possible upon available

resources. He highlighted ongoing efforts to enhance track conditions in the Main

Line Sukkur Division and mentioned plans to increase the number of trains

overtime, with improvements expected to reduce engineering restrictions.

Regarding specific routes, Baloch indicated that the decision on restoring

Akbar Bugti Express was pending. He assured the public of special Eid trains

and improved facilities during the festive season. Furthermore, he noted a

decrease in salary delays, attributing it to enhanced revenue generation,

with further reductions anticipated in the future.

In terms of infrastructure, Baloch mentioned the timely completion of a manufacturing

project for 230 new coaches, with Chinese collaboration. He underscored the significance

of passenger service over personal interests, emphasizing that train seats were

meant for passengers, not employees.

Addressing concerns about staff behavior and misuse of railway quarters,

Baloch instructed the authorities to investigate complaints thoroughly. He warned

of strict action against those found renting out railway quarters to unauthorized

individuals, reaffirming that such accommodations were reserved solely for

government employees.

The CEO also instructed authorities to address complaints regarding staff behavior

on Ghouri Express. The press conference, which lasted two hours, received over

five thousand comments, reflecting the public's keen interest and engagement in

Pakistan Railways' operations and improvements.

Related Topics

Pakistan China Sukkur March From

Recent Stories

The new TECNO SPARK 20 Pro+ becomes the hottest se ..

The new TECNO SPARK 20 Pro+ becomes the hottest seller of the year!!!!

11 minutes ago
 Election for Speaker, Deputy Speaker of NA to be h ..

Election for Speaker, Deputy Speaker of NA to be held on Friday: Pervez Ashraf

45 minutes ago
 Punjab Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman made PCB ..

Punjab Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman made PCB member BoGs

3 hours ago
 Babar Saleem Swati elected as speaker of KPK Assem ..

Babar Saleem Swati elected as speaker of KPK Assembly

3 hours ago
 Dubai Customs Seizes 26.45 Kilograms of Marijuana ..

Dubai Customs Seizes 26.45 Kilograms of Marijuana Disguised in Red Onion Shipmen ..

3 hours ago
 Umpire Marais Erasmus announces retirement after T ..

Umpire Marais Erasmus announces retirement after T20 World Cup 2022

4 hours ago
Abdul Khaliq Achakzai elected as Speaker Balochist ..

Abdul Khaliq Achakzai elected as Speaker Balochistan Assembly

4 hours ago
 Elevate Your Style: Dive into the Feature-Packed v ..

Elevate Your Style: Dive into the Feature-Packed vivo Y17s Diamond Orange Editio ..

4 hours ago
 Newly elected MNAs take oath amid ruks in National ..

Newly elected MNAs take oath amid ruks in National Assembly

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 February 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 February 2024

8 hours ago
 Pak-Afghan Trade resumes at Chaman Border: Jan Ach ..

Pak-Afghan Trade resumes at Chaman Border: Jan Achakzai

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan