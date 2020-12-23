PR CEO cuts Christmas cake to express solidarity with Christian staff

Pakistan Railways Chief Executive Officer Nisar Ahmad Memon on Wednesday cut a Christmas cake to express solidarity with the Christian staff of the department

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2020 ) :Pakistan Railways Chief Executive Officer Nisar Ahmad Memon on Wednesday cut a Christmas cake to express solidarity with the Christian staff of the department.

The ceremony was organized at the PR Headquarters in which a number of Christian officers and workers participated.

It is pertinent to mention here that the salaries of the Christian staff of the PR had already been paid by the department on the direction of PR Minister Azam Khan Swati.