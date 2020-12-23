UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PR CEO Cuts Christmas Cake To Express Solidarity With Christian Staff

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 23rd December 2020 | 09:28 PM

PR CEO cuts Christmas cake to express solidarity with Christian staff

Pakistan Railways Chief Executive Officer Nisar Ahmad Memon on Wednesday cut a Christmas cake to express solidarity with the Christian staff of the department

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2020 ) :Pakistan Railways Chief Executive Officer Nisar Ahmad Memon on Wednesday cut a Christmas cake to express solidarity with the Christian staff of the department.

The ceremony was organized at the PR Headquarters in which a number of Christian officers and workers participated.

It is pertinent to mention here that the salaries of the Christian staff of the PR had already been paid by the department on the direction of PR Minister Azam Khan Swati.

Related Topics

Pakistan Christmas Christian Azam Khan Swati

Recent Stories

World faces &#039;pandemic of misinformation&#039; ..

16 minutes ago

Police high-ups directed for tightening noose arou ..

2 minutes ago

Seminar library of IAD named after Prof. Ali Nawaz ..

2 minutes ago

Israel's Leading COVID-19 Expert Recommends 3d Loc ..

2 minutes ago

US Inks $356Mln Deal with Merck for Experimental C ..

2 minutes ago

Austrian court overturns virus mask mandate in sch ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.