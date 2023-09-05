Open Menu

PR CEO For Energy Conservation To Reduce Financial Burden

Umer Jamshaid Published September 05, 2023 | 09:07 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2023 ) :Pakistan Railways (PR) Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Shahid Aziz directed officers for energy conservation to lessen the financial burden on the department.

Chairing a meeting at the Divisional Superintendent (DS) office here on Tuesday, he said commercial, property and land departments should take steps to enhance PR income.

For passengers' safety, the CEO asked officers to go to the field and work tirelessly to improve the image of the department.

"We have to initiate steps to check the accidents within our limited resources," Mr Aziz said and added that each one of us has to play one's role in this connection.

Chief Engineer Open Line, Hammad Hasan Mirza, DS Multan Division, Mahmood Rehman, Deputy DS, Saima Bashir and others were present.

