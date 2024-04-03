PR CEO Grants Forgiveness For Minor Mistakes Of Employees
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 03, 2024 | 11:35 PM
Pakistan Railways CEO Amir Ali Baloch announced forgiveness of the employees penalties against minor mistakes
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2024) Pakistan Railways CEO Amir Ali Baloch announced forgiveness of the employees penalties against minor mistakes.
However, this excludes cases involving accidents or financial irregularities.
He made this announcement in an Iftar party organized by the PREM Union at the Diesel Shed here on Wednesday.
The CEO expressed satisfaction with revenue collection and improvements in train regularity. He assured timely salaries and fulfillment of employee liabilities. Additionally, plans for maintenance and granting employee rights were discussed. Operations are running smoothly post-floods, attributed to dedicated teamwork. The announcement was made amidst appreciation from senior officers and the PREM Union President Sheikh Anwar.
