PR CEO orders crackdown on fake job advertisements

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2024) Pakistan Railways Chief Executive Officer Amir Ali Baloch has taken serious notice of the fake job advertisements circulating on social media and directed immediate legal action against those involved in this fraudulent activity.

In a statement issued here on Friday, the CEO clarified that official job postings for Pakistan Railways are published exclusively on the organization’s official website.

He warned that individuals creating counterfeit advertisements to deceive the public and extract money will face strict punitive measures.

Amir Ali Baloch further revealed that he has instructed the concerned authorities to register cases against the culprits under the Cyber Crime Act without delay. He assured that Pakistan Railways is on the right track due to consistent policies, and the public will hear positive news about the organization in the near future.