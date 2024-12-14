PR CEO Orders Crackdown On Fake Job Advertisements
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 14, 2024 | 12:00 AM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2024) Pakistan Railways Chief Executive Officer Amir Ali Baloch has taken serious notice of the fake job advertisements circulating on social media and directed immediate legal action against those involved in this fraudulent activity.
In a statement issued here on Friday, the CEO clarified that official job postings for Pakistan Railways are published exclusively on the organization’s official website.
He warned that individuals creating counterfeit advertisements to deceive the public and extract money will face strict punitive measures.
Amir Ali Baloch further revealed that he has instructed the concerned authorities to register cases against the culprits under the Cyber Crime Act without delay. He assured that Pakistan Railways is on the right track due to consistent policies, and the public will hear positive news about the organization in the near future.
Recent Stories
UN Resident Coordinator for global collaboration to tackle financial, investment ..
France's Macron names centrist ally Bayrou as PM
Ski great Vonn confirms St. Moritz World Cup return next week
EU 'air bridge' to deliver Syria aid via Turkey
Indian actor held after stampede death at film screening
Football: European 2026 World Cup qualifying draw
Georgia crisis deepens as government set to name far-right president
CM Gandapur orders urgent reforms in Hazara division's health, education & land ..
Swedish embassy marks 'Lucia Day' with cultural fest
WCLA organizes horror tour of Lahore Fort
PSMA denies rumors of sugar price hike
Youth killed over love marriage dispute
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PR CEO orders crackdown on fake job advertisements3 minutes ago
-
UN Resident Coordinator for global collaboration to tackle financial, investment challenges7 minutes ago
-
CM Gandapur orders urgent reforms in Hazara division's health, education & land administration28 minutes ago
-
Swedish embassy marks 'Lucia Day' with cultural fest51 minutes ago
-
WCLA organizes horror tour of Lahore Fort51 minutes ago
-
PSMA denies rumors of sugar price hike53 minutes ago
-
Thousands attend second day of 19th KIBF53 minutes ago
-
Youth shot dead in robbery attempt, CM seeks report56 minutes ago
-
Soomro takes notice of harassment allegation against lady police officer56 minutes ago
-
BISP, Nestle Pakistan discuss expands economic empowerment measures for deserving women55 minutes ago
-
Siddiqui urges PTI to choose between dialogue or civil disobedience1 hour ago
-
5,900 citizens provided relief during police open courts in 20241 hour ago