Open Menu

PR CEO Orders Crackdown On Fake Job Advertisements

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 14, 2024 | 12:00 AM

PR CEO orders crackdown on fake job advertisements

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2024) Pakistan Railways Chief Executive Officer Amir Ali Baloch has taken serious notice of the fake job advertisements circulating on social media and directed immediate legal action against those involved in this fraudulent activity.

In a statement issued here on Friday, the CEO clarified that official job postings for Pakistan Railways are published exclusively on the organization’s official website.

He warned that individuals creating counterfeit advertisements to deceive the public and extract money will face strict punitive measures.

Amir Ali Baloch further revealed that he has instructed the concerned authorities to register cases against the culprits under the Cyber Crime Act without delay. He assured that Pakistan Railways is on the right track due to consistent policies, and the public will hear positive news about the organization in the near future.

Related Topics

Pakistan Social Media Job Amir Ali Cyber Crime Money

Recent Stories

UN Resident Coordinator for global collaboration t ..

UN Resident Coordinator for global collaboration to tackle financial, investment ..

7 minutes ago
 France's Macron names centrist ally Bayrou as PM

France's Macron names centrist ally Bayrou as PM

7 minutes ago
 Ski great Vonn confirms St. Moritz World Cup retur ..

Ski great Vonn confirms St. Moritz World Cup return next week

7 minutes ago
 EU 'air bridge' to deliver Syria aid via Turkey

EU 'air bridge' to deliver Syria aid via Turkey

7 minutes ago
 Indian actor held after stampede death at film scr ..

Indian actor held after stampede death at film screening

28 minutes ago
 Football: European 2026 World Cup qualifying draw

Football: European 2026 World Cup qualifying draw

28 minutes ago
Georgia crisis deepens as government set to name f ..

Georgia crisis deepens as government set to name far-right president

28 minutes ago
 CM Gandapur orders urgent reforms in Hazara divisi ..

CM Gandapur orders urgent reforms in Hazara division's health, education & land ..

28 minutes ago
 Swedish embassy marks 'Lucia Day' with cultural fe ..

Swedish embassy marks 'Lucia Day' with cultural fest

51 minutes ago
 WCLA organizes horror tour of Lahore Fort

WCLA organizes horror tour of Lahore Fort

51 minutes ago
 PSMA denies rumors of sugar price hike

PSMA denies rumors of sugar price hike

53 minutes ago
 Youth killed over love marriage dispute

Youth killed over love marriage dispute

53 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan