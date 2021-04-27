UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PR CEO To Hold Open Court On Wednesday At FM 101

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 7 minutes ago Tue 27th April 2021 | 02:22 PM

PR CEO to hold open court on Wednesday at FM 101

Pakistan Railways Chief Executive Officer Nisar Ahmad Memon will hold an open court 'e-Kuchehri' on Wednesday, May 28 through FM 101 of Radio Pakistan, on the direction of Prime Minister Imran Khan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2021 ) :Pakistan Railways Chief Executive Officer Nisar Ahmad Memon will hold an open court 'e-Kuchehri' on Wednesday, May 28 through FM 101 of Radio Pakistan, on the direction of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

According to the PR spokesperson on Tuesday, the CEO will listen to the complaints and suggestions of the citizens for betterment of the railways and on the spot orders will be issued in this regard.

The citizens can call at 042-99201016 for their complaints and suggestions between 4:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Prime Minister May Court P

Recent Stories

Lahore Commissioner warns of curfew if Coronavirus ..

9 seconds ago

Germany, France back 21% global minimum corporate ..

7 minutes ago

China doubles down on coal plants abroad despite c ..

7 minutes ago

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2020 21)

11 minutes ago

Malik Ghulam appointed Deputy Commissioner-IR

11 minutes ago

US Embassy, TIE Pakistan launched Acceleration Pro ..

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.