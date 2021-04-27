PR CEO to hold open court on Wednesday at FM 101

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2021 ) :Pakistan Railways Chief Executive Officer Nisar Ahmad Memon will hold an open court 'e-Kuchehri' on Wednesday, May 28 through FM 101 of Radio Pakistan, on the direction of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

According to the PR spokesperson on Tuesday, the CEO will listen to the complaints and suggestions of the citizens for betterment of the railways and on the spot orders will be issued in this regard.

The citizens can call at 042-99201016 for their complaints and suggestions between 4:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m.