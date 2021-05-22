PR chairman orders improving facilities for passengers

Pakistan Railways Chairman/ Secretary Board Habib-ur-Rehman Gilani has ordered for improving punctuality of trains and facilities for passengers

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2021 ) :Pakistan Railways Chairman/ Secretary board Habib-ur-Rehman Gilani has ordered for improving punctuality of trains and facilities for passengers.

Presiding over the monthly meeting to review performance of the railways at the PR headquarters here on Saturday, he appreciated the performance of the workers and officers for improvement in revenue despite coronavirus pandemic impacts.

Earlier, he was given briefing about the land, freight, passengers, trains income, railway accidents and several other sections/ departments. He was informed that the income during the period of 2020-21 till April had been calculated at Rs 3.890 billion, whereas the income for the same period in 2019-20 was recorded as Rs 1.441 billion.

Officers of the departments concerned attended the meeting.