PR chairman orders officers to complete projects on time

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2022 ) :Railways Chairman/ Federal Secretary Zafar Zaman Ranjha has directed the officers to complete all projects within given time schedule.

Presiding over a meeting at the PR headquarters here on Friday, he said that hardworking and dedication was needed to make the institution profitable. The meeting reviewed development projects in detail.

Later, the Chairman Railways participated in the Transport Infrastructure Joint Working Group meeting, chaired by Federal Minister for Planning Ahsan Iqbal, where he gave a briefing about the Railway infrastructure.

Earlier, on arrival at the headquarters, Railways CEO Farrukh Taumur Ghilzai and senior officials received the Chairman Railways and congratulated him on his promotion to grade-22.