PR Chairman Orders Regularizing Trains Schedule

Umer Jamshaid 44 seconds ago Sun 18th August 2019 | 09:00 PM

PR chairman orders regularizing trains schedule

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2019 ) :Pakistan Railways Chairman Sikandar Sultan Raja had directed the entire railway staff to ensure regularisation of train schedule across the country as soon as possible on urgent basis.

According to the PR spokesperson on Sunday, the chairman also summoned a special meeting of the officers concerned at the railways headquarters for Tuesday to review the causes of disturbance in the train schedule due to bad weather conditions across country.

In the meeting, a strategy would be made to counter delay in the trains due to weather effects in future.

CEO Railways Aftab Akbar was already in Karachi for track inspection which had been affected due to heavy rains in Karachi division.

Chief signal officer, chief engineer open-line and other concerned officers were also present in Karachi to assist the CEO where these officers would review the technical issues which affect the train schedule.

The PR chairman also directed the divisional superintendents of Lahore and Karachi divisions to appoint senior railway officers at each of the two railway stations to listen to the complaints of passengers.

However, the train schedule would be regularised within next two days after the improvement of weather conditions in the region, the PR spokesperson said.

