PR Chief Directs Officials To Focus On Passengers' Safety

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 34 seconds ago Thu 01st July 2021 | 11:10 PM

PR chief directs officials to focus on passengers' safety

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2021 ) :Pakistan Railways Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Nisar Ahmed Memon on Thursday expressed concerns on recent train accidents saying that officers and staff have to work hard in field for operations and safety of passengers.

Speaking at a high level meeting of Pakistan Railways (PR) officials here, he directed them to inspect the tracks daily basis besides review trains and stations condition.

He termed train mode of conveyance of middle class adding that it was PR responsibility to extend facilities to the passengers.

Divisional Superintendent (DS), Naveed Mubashar, Deputy Divisional Superintendent (DDS), Saima Bashir, District Coordination Officer (DCO), Abida Maryam and other divisional officials besides senior supervisory staff attended the meeting.

Memon said that no compromise would be made on safety adding that recent accidents had damaged PR image and we have to restore its status.

CEO asked field officers to train their subordinate for avoiding the accidents in future.

Later, he listened the problems of employees in an open court. A large number of staffers and citizens presented the issues faced by them in the Katchery.

Maintenance of colonies, water problems, jobs of retired employees families, marriage grant and other issues came under discussion.

The railways CEO assured that all their issues would be resolved on merit bases.

