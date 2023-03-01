UrduPoint.com

PR Collects Rs 2.76 Mln Fine From Ticket Dodgers

Faizan Hashmi Published March 01, 2023 | 07:40 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2023 ) :Pakistan Railways teams caught 2013 ticket dodgers traveling by different trains and collected Rs 2,756,390 as fine from them during the month of February.

PR sources said on Wednesday that Divisional Commercial Officer Rubab Malik monitored the raids on the direction of PR Lahore Division Superintendent M Hanif Gull.

During different raids, cleanliness of trains, dining cars and food standardbesides crockery were also reviewed.

Special teams had been formed to check ticket dodgers in trains.

More Stories From Pakistan

