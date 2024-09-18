Open Menu

PR Completes 40 Pc Of Bridge Restoration Damaged In Quetta Terrorism

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 18, 2024 | 12:50 PM

PR completes 40 pc of bridge restoration damaged in Quetta terrorism

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2024) The Pakistan Railways has successfully completed 40 per cent of the restoration work on a bridge damaged by terrorism in Quetta, Balochistan, a PR spokesperson confirmed on Wednesday. The ongoing work was being carried out in two shifts under the supervision of Railway Chief Executive Officer Aamir Baloch.

The spokesperson assured that the bridge would be ready for train operations by October 15. He emphasized that the restoration was being managed with the railway's own resources.

Once security clearance was received, the rail connection between Balochistan and the rest of the country will be immediately restored.

Related Topics

Pakistan Balochistan Quetta October

Recent Stories

Russian Deputy PM to arrive in Islamabad today for ..

Russian Deputy PM to arrive in Islamabad today for 2-day visit

20 minutes ago
 Police crackdown intensifies ahead of PTI rally in ..

Police crackdown intensifies ahead of PTI rally in Lahore on Sept 21

33 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 September 202 ..

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 September 2024

4 hours ago
 Infinix Breaks New Ground: The First Smartphone to ..

Infinix Breaks New Ground: The First Smartphone to Run Black Myth: Wukong?

21 hours ago
 Honey Singh and Atif Aslam Join Forces for New Col ..

Honey Singh and Atif Aslam Join Forces for New Collaboration

21 hours ago
Pakistani Illustrator Awais Shaukat becomes First ..

Pakistani Illustrator Awais Shaukat becomes First Pakistan to be Listed in Top 5 ..

21 hours ago
 Eid Milad-ul-Nabi (SAWW) being celebrated today

Eid Milad-ul-Nabi (SAWW) being celebrated today

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 September 202 ..

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 September 2024

1 day ago
 Nuclear technology offers solution to climate, hea ..

Nuclear technology offers solution to climate, health, energy & food safety woes ..

2 days ago
 U.S. Acting Under Secretary of State for Political ..

U.S. Acting Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs John Bass’s Engagem ..

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan