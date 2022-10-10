UrduPoint.com

PR Conducts Survey To Restore Track Between Peshawar-Landi Kotal

Muhammad Irfan Published October 10, 2022 | 04:40 PM

PR conducts survey to restore track between Peshawar-Landi Kotal

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2022 ) :Pakistan Railways had carried out a survey from Peshawar to Landi Kotal for the restoration of railway section closed for train service in 2007 due to flash flood triggered by heavy rains.

The 59.15 kilometers track had caused substantial damage of infrastructure, including bridges, retaining walls and embankment, an official in the Ministry of Railways told APP.

He said accordingly, PC-1 amounting to Rs. 1982.470 million for the restoration of train service on this section has been prepared to be sponsored by government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The PC-1 would be considered by the approval forum once the Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa agrees to finance the project execution, the official added.

To a question, he said PC-1 of the Main Line-I of the Pakistan Railways was prepared as per the Planning Commission guidelines and all the requirements had been fulfilled while preparing the PC-1 of the project.

He said the proper forum for approval of PC-1 for any project was Planning Commission, ECNEC and the PC-I for ML-I was duly approved by the ECNEC on the recommendations of Planning Commission.

The official said although there was no policy, guidelines to consult Pakistan Engineering Council (PEC), however, for ML-I project the consultation from PEC was made during approval process of the PC-1.

