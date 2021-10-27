PR decides to operate trains from Peshawar to Lahore via Rawalpindi through alternative routes

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Pakistan Railways on Wednesday decided to operate trains from Peshawar to Lahore via Rawalpindi through alternative route keeping in view the prevalent situation in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2021 ) :Pakistan Railways on Wednesday decided to operate trains from Peshawar to Lahore via Rawalpindi through alternative route keeping in view the prevalent situation in the country.

According to a statement issued by the spokesman of Pakistan Railways, he said that trains from Peshawar and Rawalpindi were being diverted to Jund, Bosal, Kandian, Sargodha, Shangala Hill and Sheikhupura towards Lahore.

The spokesman said, the Subak Kharam between Lahore and Rawalpindi has been suspended from both sides, while Islamabad Express running at 6 pm and the up and down Rawal Express running at 12:30 pm have also been suspended.

He said that similarly, the Green Line from Rawalpindi to Lahore has been suspended for today.

The spokesman said that all the other trains running on the system of Pakistan Railways were plying according to their own routine and route.