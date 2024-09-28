PR Decides To Restore Jaffar Express From Oct 11
Faizan Hashmi Published September 28, 2024 | 09:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2024) The Pakistan Railway has decided to restore Jaffar Express after 45 days of suspension.
According to railways sources, the Jaffar Express, running between Peshawar and Quetta, will be restored from October 11.
On August 26, unknown terrorists had destroyed the bridge between Kolpur and Dozan. Sources told APP that 90 per cent of the repair work of the bridge had been completed, matters had also been settled with the local administration and the FC for safety of the railway track, bridge and train.
