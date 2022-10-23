UrduPoint.com

PR Demands Huge Grant To Restore Its Flood-damaged Infrastructure

Umer Jamshaid Published October 23, 2022 | 01:50 PM

PR demands huge grant to restore its flood-damaged infrastructure

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2022 ) :The Department of Civil Engineering of Pakistan Railways, in a summary, moved to the Ministry of Railways, has demanded a huge grant of money for the restoration of infrastructure damaged by massive torrential rains and floods.

The Civil Engineering Department requires about Rs 53 billion to restore the signal system, as much as Rs 60 billion to fix the partial damage suffered by 33 Railway Stations in Lahore, Karachi, Multan, Sukkur, Peshawar, Rawalpindi and Quetta divisions and over Rs 6 billion to make the communication tower and other equipment functional again, sources in the Pakistan Railways told APP.

They said the signal system had also suffered massive destruction in Lahore, Karachi, Multan and Sukkur divisions due to unexpected rains and floods in most parts of the country.

The sources said for the repairing of the drainage system at 41 railway yards and their restoration, an estimate of Rs 2.23 billion was made, adding that the 3,187 kilometers of track of Main Line-I, II, and III were completely destroyed.

Likewise, they said 1,446 railway bridges and culverts were damaged out of which two railway bridges were completely destroyed in Quetta division while one of the two bridges in Sukkur and Karachi divisions were also washed away.

The Railways official informed that a total of 1,181 railway bridges were damaged and a sum of Rs 433 billion was estimated for their restoration and the construction of 259 new ones.

Regarding the tracks, they said that due to the floods, 109.4 kilometers of tracks in Chaman, Mirpurkhas, Khokhrapar, Hyderabad, Quetta and Sialkot sections were completely destroyed. A stretch of 68.123 kilometers of tracks was partially damaged in this section, they added.

To repair the damage and for safety in the future, they said an amount of Rs 17 billion would have to be spent on this section along with the construction of 79 new bridges.

They said that the technical and non-technical staff of Pakistan Railways, with the help of local administration and the Frontier Works Organization (FWO), was working day and night to restore the train service across the country.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Lahore Multan Peshawar Quetta Hyderabad Chaman Rawalpindi Sukkur Sialkot Money FWO Billion Rains

Recent Stories

T20 World Cup 2022: India won toss, decides to bow ..

T20 World Cup 2022: India won toss, decides to bowl first

4 minutes ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 16 Pakistan Vs. India

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 16 Pakistan Vs. India

1 hour ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 16 Pakistan Vs. India

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 16 Pakistan Vs. India

1 hour ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 16 Pakistan Vs. India

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 16 Pakistan Vs. India

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 October 2022

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 23rd October 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 23rd October 2022

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.