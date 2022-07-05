PR demolished illegal constructions

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2022 ) :Pakistan Railway on Tuesday demolished several illegal constructions during a crack down against illegal occupants on Railway properties in Sargodha division.

According to Railway spokesman here, the department conducted raids and retrieved state land erected on railway land.

The team demolished illegal constructions including houses, cattle farms etc. between 73 pull and Charnaali railway station.

Senior official,Pakistan Railway said on the occasion that the operation would continue on daily basis to demolish illegal constructions on Railway land.