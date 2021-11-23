PR deputes divisional officers for footplate inspection

UrduPoint.com

On the orders of Divisional Superintendent Railway Naveed Mubashir Chaudhry, the divisional officers, assistant officers and Inspectors have been deputed at various sections for footplate inspection

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2021 ) :On the orders of Divisional Superintendent Railway Naveed Mubashir Chaudhry, the divisional officers, assistant officers and Inspectors have been deputed at various sections for footplate inspection.

Divisional Transportation Officer (DTO) Nabeela Aslam has also notified the duties, said a new release issued here on Tuesday. According to the notification, the officers will furnish the report by recording the running hours of the trains and will also review the safety rules related to train operation on various sections including track fitness, condition of yards, way and works during footplate inspection as well as staff section controllers, station masters, guard in-charge directly involved in train operation.

They will also monitor the working of cabin and gatemen. In addition, temporary and permanent ERs (Engineering Restrictions) on various sections will also be reviewed during the inspection.

The officers will point out unnecessary trace passing points too.

According to the inspection schedule, the duties of officers have been shifted from Multan to Sahiwal, Multan to Shorkot, Multan to Lodhran, Pakpattan, Multan to Shaheenabad and other sections. The officers will conduct inspection in various trains including Zakaria Express, Musa Pak, Tezgam Express, Shalimar Express, Jaffar Express, Karachi Express, Khyber Mail and Allama Iqbal Express.

